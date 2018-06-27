Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will be blogging exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette. Check back every Tuesday for her recap!

Viva Las Vegas! In typical Bachelorette fashion, the men arrived and entered into their humongous hotel suite excited beyond measure. This consisted of jumping on beds, running up stairs and stuffing their faces into pillows – basically, as if they have never been seen a hotel room before with amenities.

As the men are exploring their new dwelling, Chris revealed that we’ll get to see a different side of him. Personally, I feel like this is an omen of things to come.

Colton’s ‘I Love You’

The men didn’t have long to settle in before they found out Colton landed the first date. Man, do I have a lot to say about Colton … so buckle up! But before I dive in, there appeared to be another omen as Becca and Colton crossed the Virgin River on their way to the one-on-one. They rode off into the hot desert day on the backs of camels. As they were riding, Becca’s camel started pulling her apart from Colton, and I couldn’t help but think of the symbolism in that. Shall we call that the third omen of things to come? The camel clearly knew something Becca does not as I have never seen a camel move so fast.

Obviously the dryness of the date was too much for everyone so they switched it up by introducing the audience to a hot tub scene. Every time Colton opened his mouth he talked about Tia. How awkward it must be for Becca to sit in the hot tub and talk about another woman also known as her “best friend.” Way to kill the mood, Colton. Becca literally had to shut him up by kissing.

During the night portion of the date, Colton prefaced by saying that he has only said “I love you” one time before and that the phrase “I am falling in love” is something he does not take lightly. Who else sighed at the end of the night when he said “I am falling in love with you, Becca”? So, I love you’s are sacred to you yet you conveniently drop the phrase in a couple of weeks? Well that was a quick change of events. I feel like Colton is saying the routine and “right” things with no passion behind them. His eyes are saying one thing and his mouth is saying another. I want Becca to hop on whatever is faster, that big bus or the camel, and get as far away from Colton as possible. We don’t believe you, Colton.

Group Date + Wayne Newton

The guys went on a group date and were greeted by Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton. They soon learned that they will have to write a song about their experience with Becca. As they worked on their songs, they looked for inspiration around the mansion and sought assistance from Wayne Newton. There is no other word to describe their singing other than horrible. Thank goodness Wayne Newton is always wearing the same facial expression. Wayne then informed the guys that the night is young and they will be singing their songs in front of a live audience. Chris blindly believed he had a leg up on the competition due to his prior date with Bryan Adams. He went from writer’s block to a one-man show singing in front of the live audience and Wayne. Although, Chris had the best performance, my vote went to John because I didn’t know who he was last week, he had a positive spirit and his dimple.

Now Chris, the self-proclaimed frontrunner, I would have given you props but you gave them all to yourself. He was flying so high he forgot to come down and speak with Becca during the nighttime portion of the date. When Becca did not give Chris any time that night, he lost it. It was then that we saw the true colors of Chris. What is the color of pride? The guy sang a few lyrics and a microphone and he doesn’t know how to handle it.

On another note, I’ve never seen so many guys say that they are falling in love with the lead so quickly. Becca put that whip appeal on these guys! You go, girl!

A Desert 2-on-1

When Becca met up with the guys, Jordan called her a snack – I’ll pause here for reaction. She couldn’t even be a whole meal, Jordan? I love that Becca made them sit there and enjoy the silence of the desert, which is basically code for “shut the hell up and let’s go through the motions of this two-on-one.”

Now listen, I am a lawyer and I understand that when it comes to a two-on-one, you are fighting for a rose and feel the need to prove your point. The tattle telling is so unattractive, but David took it to new heights on the wings of lies and exaggerations. On the other hand, we saw a vulnerable side of Jordan, and I appreciated it. I actually found myself feeling sorry for him as he talked about the struggles with his mom. It seems to me he uses his humor as a defense mechanism but there is a sensitive side. OK guys, I think I am Team Jordan now and clearly so was Becca as she sent David home. In the words of DJ Khalid, Congrats you played yourself, David. This could have been an easy win.

As Becca and Jordan attempted to enjoy a beautiful evening, sentence-by-sentence Jordan took away all of the foregoing things that I said. I know this is his defense mechanism, but it is also the reason he will go home. There just has to be some depth there but it was too late for Becca. She sent him home along with all the comic relief in the house.

Three Strikes, You’re (Not) Out

Now remember what I said in the beginning of this article because it all came to fruition at the rose ceremony. David and Becca had a talk.

Strike 1: Becca called David out for questioning their relationship and his place in the house. It was evident what is a trigger for Becca because of everything she went through. She has made it clear that you cannot waiver on your feelings for her. She needs a man that is confident and fighting for a relationship with her. And you know what, Becca?Good for you! Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on Becca. She will not be fooled again!

Strike 2: Maybe David got the memo but he definitely executed it in the wrong way by interrupting Becca’s time with Will. Of course, Will was the perfect gentleman and allowed David to speak to her for two minutes.

Strike 3: After Will was courteous enough to allow David to interrupt his time with Becca, David still attacked him. It wasn’t not looking too good for David. Anyone remember the David that was sitting in the hall at Capitol Records too afraid to open up? I miss him, too. Despite all of that, David still got a rose.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

