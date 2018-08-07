Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will be blogging exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette. Check back every week for her recap!

This might be the realest article I have ever written. It’s not quite how I thought I would write this recap. I thought I would talk about Garrett and the equator, Blake’s tears in a washcloth, or Becca’s stunning Randi Rahm couture gown. But watching Becca’s finale brought about a range of emotions that I was not expecting. They say life is not fair and happy endings are never promised; and that definitely is the case in Bachelor Nation. After watching this finale, I find myself asking: Does the Bachelor franchise believe in happy endings?

Becca’s Choice

Listen, I am so happy for Becca and I am so happy she is getting everything that she deserves. I remember this time. I remember how happy and hard it can be. And in knowing that, I was fully prepared to defend Becca for whatever decision she made tonight. I was prepared to beg of Bachelor Nation to understand her decision in picking Garrett over Blake. I was prepared to tell Bachelor Nation that you only see two hours a week of Becca’s story while she had a front row seat for the entire journey. I was fully prepared to tell Bachelor Nation how Becca knows her heart and she followed her gut in choosing her new fiancé. I was prepared to fight for Becca’s happy ending.

But guess what, I did not have to do that because Bachelor Nation saw all of it play out on camera. Becca not only found the man of her dreams, she got her happy ending … on camera. She was not robbed of it. o for Becca, the Bachelor franchise does believe in a happy ending.

Sure, you may be upset that Becca did not choose Blake. You may feel sorry for Blake and the fact that he was blindsided by Becca. But you are not at all confused as to why Becca chose Garrett. You get it. You may not agree with her decision but you saw the progression of her love story with Garrett. You saw Becca’s emotion and love for Garrett and you understood every single reason as to why she accepted Garrett’s proposal. And you saw that love reciprocated by Garrett. It all made sense. It all came together and was the true definition of a happy ending.

Happy Ending?

So, I have a question: Do you ever recall seeing Bryan profess how excited he was to propose to me? Do you recall seeing me cry about how I was so excited to say yes to Bryan and get my fairytale ending? The answer would be “no” to both of those questions. And it is a shame because both of those things actually happened. You just did not see them. See, you know more about the journey of my breakup than the journey to my proposal acceptance. I think it is fair to say that I was denied my on-camera happy ending.

Do I sound a little pissed off? Well that is because I am. Take a trip down memory lane to exactly, oh let’s say one year ago. Becca did not sit on stage for three hours and watch the finale for the first time in front of a live audience. Becca did not have to deal with someone telling her she would live a mediocre life. Becca did not have to deal with being baited with real time questions about her emotions watching certain scenes. Nope, that was me. Let’s just be honest, Becca did not have the finale that I had. There was no controversy and she was not put in a position to face any. She was protected and I was placed on display for three hours and labeled an angry black female. And there will always be that stigma attached to my finale because it has been said that when truth is blurred by misinformation, perception becomes reality and all is lost.

Final Thoughts

I think Becca said it best last night when she summed up her season. She stated, “I love the fact that people can see our love story.” Have you heard me talk about the biggest regret from my season? I say, “I wish people could have seen the essence of my love story with Bryan.” I think that pretty much says it all.

Again, I did not intend to have this recap take this direction, but I would be remiss if I failed to express my thoughts while watching this finale. So yes, the Bachelor franchise does believe in happy endings … some people get an on-camera happy ending, some people get on off-camera happy ending, and some people get both. For Becca, I truly hope she gets both. As for my happy ending, it was not demonstrated within the confines of your television screens, but I am living it every day in real life. So in regards to a future on-camera happy ending and whether or not I will get married on TV, I have no idea but they damn sure owe us one.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

