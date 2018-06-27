The boys are waiting! Ramona Singer performed Kelis’ hit “Milkshake” during her appearance on Lip Sync Battle, which airs in full on Thursday, June 28.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 61, danced around the stage and lip-synched to the 2003 single while battling The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga, who performed The Pussycat Dolls’ song “When I Grow Up.”

Singer didn’t appear to know all of the words to “Milkshake,” but her unique dance moves still brought smiles to the faces of host LL Cool J and color commentator Chrissy Teigen. “I mean, I knew she was gonna bring it,” the Cravings cookbook author, 32, told the “Mama Said Knock You Out” rapper, 50, after the performance.

Later in the episode, the RHONY star channeled her inner Britney Spears with a performance of “Oops! … I Did It Again.” She even slipped into the Princess of Pop’s red latex jumpsuit from the 2000 track’s space-themed music video.

Singer previously wore Spears’ iconic costume while celebrating Halloween in New York City in October 2017. “If she can see her tits and camel toe, she’s happy,” her costar Bethenny Frankel said on the Bravo reality series at the time.

Other Bravolebrities who have competed on Lip Sync Battle in past include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne (who performed Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter” and “Genie in a Bottle” this January) and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes (who did Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and RuPaul’s “Supermodel (You Better Work)” in April 2016).

Lip Sync Battle airs on Paramount Network on Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

