



Staying out of it. In the midst of the America’s Got Talent drama happening at NBC, Randy Jackson opened up exclusively to Us Weekly regarding his thoughts about Gabrielle Union‘s situation with Simon Cowell.

“It’s a tough situation. I’m sorry for her. I feel bad about that situation but I love her,” the producer, 63, told Us at the World’s Big Sleep Out in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 7. “I’m sure they’ll figure it out. Cowell’s my boy, you know I mean I love him. It’s a great franchise. I’m sure they’ll work it out and figure it out.”

Last month, NBC announced that Union, 47, and Julianne Hough would not be returning as judges on the reality competition series just one year after joining. Shortly after the news broke, reports surfaced that claimed the L.A.’s Finest actress was fired after urging staff members to complain about racist remarks made on set. She also allegedly received multiple complaints from staff about her changing hairstyles being “too black.” Additionally, reports claimed Union and Cowell had a hostile relationship.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” a statement from NBC, Fremantle and Cowell’s company, Syco, said in a statement on December 1. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

While Jackson, who spent eight seasons working alongside Cowell on American Idol, isn’t sure what’s happening behind the scenes, he also added, “I trust that NBC is doing what they need to do.”

The former Idol judge, for his part, was completely focused on the event over the weekend, which invited people to sleep outside and create the world’s largest display of solidarity with and support for those experiencing homelessness and displacement.

“This problem is such an epidemic here in L.A. It’s all over the world but here, specifically,” he shared. “I mean we’re trying to do all that we can to raise awareness and raise money and help out to do our part.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe