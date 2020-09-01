A new take on a classic! Rapper Tye Harris sang the National Anthem at the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers game on Saturday, August 30.

NBA viewers may have been surprised when Harris, 25, first took the stage to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” with an opera twist. The musician’s background, however, is in opera as he landed a scholarship in opera out of high school.

“Today I had the honor of presenting the National Anthem for the @nba Playoff @dallasmavs vs @laclippers Game 6,” Harris wrote alongside a video from the performance via Instagram. “I’m grateful that they were able to air it while shedding light on the racial injustices that this country faces. Thank you to my team @bigdawg_johnson, @poizonivythedj & @dancedailey for facilitating and the production of the video. Thank you to the @dallasmavs organization for allowing me to put my own spin on it.”

The “Party Buzz” rapper and basketball fan also credits his native Texas as inspiration for his music.

“I’m from Dallas. All my past experiences in my hometown are what I gain inspiration from,” he told HotNewHipHop, adding that his favorite hip hop sub-genre is “HipHopera [or] Trap Opera.”

To hear Harris’ new song, watch the video above!