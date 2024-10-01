Rascal Flatts is coming back together for a 25th Anniversary tour after taking a four-year hiatus from music.

“In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years,” the band said in a statement, per Billboard. “To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we’ve been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we’re ready to get out on the road again.”

The statement continued, “It’s hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much.”

Rascal Flatts also took to their social media to share the news on Tuesday, October 1. “It’s hard to believe that 2025 will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts … and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of all of YOU who have given us so much!” they wrote via Instagram. “Tickets for the Life Is A Highway Tour featuring @LaurenAlaina and @iamchrislane go on sale this Friday, October 4, at 10AM local time!”

The Life is a Highway Tour kicks off in February 2025, beginning in Indiana before concluding in April with stops in Florida. Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane are set to perform with the group during the tour.

“I’m so excited that I get to help celebrate 25 years of the incredible @rascalflatts!” Alaina wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a snap of the tour dates. “I look up to these guys so much and can’t wait to watch pure magic every night. Tickets to the Life Is A Highway Tour are on sale this Friday at 10 am. You don’t wanna miss this ❤️.”

Lane shared the same picture, writing via Instagram on Tuesday, “So excited to be joining @rascalflatts on their upcoming 25th anniversary tour! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local. Get more info — link in bio.”

His wife, Bachelor Nation’s Lauren Lane, celebrated the news by commenting on the post, “SCREAMING” and “CRYING.”

Prior to the announcement, Rascal Flatts teased the news via their social media on Monday, September 30. In the clip, each of the three band members — Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus — walked through stage doors. “Life’s like a road that you travel on …” the band captioned the post.

The group has been on hiatus since 2020. They were initially set to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a farewell tour, but it did not come to fruition due to the pandemic.