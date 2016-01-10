Throwing it back! Rashida Jones gave a huge nod to ‘90s nostalgia in her new music video for her single “Flip and Rewind.”

“TGIF!” Jones, 39, tweeted on Friday, January 8. “Celebrate by going back with me to the ‘90s!”

The music video — complete with a cameo by megaproducer Jermaine Dupri — features the actress in a yellow top and blue jeans, dancing and driving around with her friends.

“All I wanna do is go back,” the actress tells Dupri, 43, over FaceTime as they are then transported back 20 years.

In the clip, there’s even an awesome choreographed dance sequence that shows Jones doing some serious moves with her backup dancers.

The Office alum recently revealed the inspiration and drive behind the fun music video.

“The inspiration for the video that Will [McCormack] and I directed was to try to evoke the feeling of the nineties, but not in a mocking way,” the singer told Rolling Stone on Thursday, January 7. “I think for you and I both, it’s such an important time musically, emotionally and psychologically. Every part of us formed during the '90s, and we took all of the quintessential R&B videos from the '90s and did our best to re-create them."

Watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!