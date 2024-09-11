Ray and Eilyn Jimenez go back and forth with their contractors, who are also Eilyn’s sister and brother-in-law, while working on their condo on a new episode of Divided By Design.

“What can we do to finish in five days instead of ten?” Ray, 37, asked Eilyn’s sister and brother-in-law in an exclusive clip shared with Us Weekly from the Thursday, September 12, episode of Divided by Design.

After Eilyn’s sister shared that they are “going as fast as humanly possible,” Ray disagreed saying, “It does not take ten days to tile these three walls.”

Eilyn’s sister and brother-in-law explained how it would take one day to seal the walls — and that Ray and Eilyn, 39, have “detailed tile” in their home that “takes time.”

“I’m going to see if I can find someone to come in here tomorrow,” Ray shared before Eilyn’s sister got defensive, sharing that she didn’t feel comfortable with that because she “doesn’t know their knowledge.”

“I’m not OK with having my guys do the work and having their work finished by someone else,” she explained to which Ray noted that he is okay with it and will “take the responsibility.”

“This is not about my work, your work; it’s just about getting it done quickly,” he added. “I really don’t want you guys to get offended.”

Eilyn’s sister shared that she wasn’t upset about it, but she expressed that Ray and Eilyn “couldn’t go faster,” however, Ray urged them that they have to move quicker because he and Eilyn are living out of a hotel room while waiting for their condo to be finished.

“No one can go faster,” Eilyn’s sister warned him.

Eilyn finally stepped in telling her sister that she’s taking things too personally when they are “just trying to finish” renovating their home.

“I have nowhere to live,” Eilyn explained. Her sister tried to jump in, but Eilyn ended up storming out, saying that she is “not doing this” anymore.

Divided by Design, which premiered on HGTV in June, follows married designers Ray and Eilyn who run dueling firms, bid against each other for clients in the Miami housing market and aim to win over clients with their distinct designs.

“This show is all about two people who love each other but are extremely competitive and really want to win, but not mad if the other person wins. It’s weird,” Eilyn exclusively told Us in August. “Usually when you’re competing against someone, you really want to win, and yes, you’re happy for the other person, but you’re like, ‘Damn! I wish I got it!’ For us, even at the end, even if you want it, you’re still so happy for that other person because they are your significant other, and that overrides wanting to be selfish for yourself.”

Tune in to an all new episode of HGTV’s Divided by Design on Thursday, September 12, at 9 p.m. ET.