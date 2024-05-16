A lucky Downton Abbey fan may soon get to throw a ball worthy of the hit TV series.

Highclere Castle, the English estate that stands in for the show’s titular home, announced they are accepting applications for an events manager position. “Are you enthusiastic? Do you have some experience? A sense of humor?” a woman states via voiceover in a recent Instagram video featuring clips of the castle’s interiors and grounds. “We are a small team, or like a family in some ways, and I hope we might find some lovely person to be mad enough to join us.”

According to the position’s job description on Highclere Castle’s website, the events manager will oversee the organization of “events, receptions and weddings at a high-quality venue” and must be someone who has experience with event planning “from the initial enquiry to the running of the event.”

The description continues: “The ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic, well-organized and self-motivated person who works well as part of a team in a busy office environment. It is essential that the candidate has a personable nature, a can-do attitude and an exceptional eye for detail.”

The historical castle, built in the 1600s and located in Hampshire, England, offers tours of the property in addition to serving as a venue for weddings, corporate gatherings and other private events. Those interested in the role can submit their applications via Highclere Castle’s website.

Highclere Castle acted as Downton Abbey‘s main setting throughout the show’s six-season run from 2010 to 2015. The series followed the lives of the Crawley family and their servants as they navigated aristocratic society and historical events such as the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and more.

The show’s star-studded cast included Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Jim Carter as Charles Carson and Brendan Coyle as John Bates, among others.

The show spawned two follow-up movies, 2019’s Downton Abbey and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era. It was announced earlier this week that a third film was officially in production, with Dockery, Bonneville, McGovern, Carmichael Leech and more of the cast set to reprise their roles.

“It feels amazing and emotional,” Dockery, 42, said in a Monday, May 13, announcement video featuring footage of the cast at the film’s table read. “It’s wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it’s like no time has passed at all.”

Filming preparation is seemingly underway at Highclere Castle. One day before the movie’s announcement, the castle’s Instagram shared a video of its staff moving many pieces of furniture out of the interior. “Moving times … exciting times🏰👀,” teased a caption on the Sunday, May 12, clip.