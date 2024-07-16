Rebecca Gayheart’s 14-year-old daughter, Billie, is a newfound Jawbreaker fan, but she’s a huge fan of the 1999 movie.

“I let her watch it at 8 [or] 9 [years old] and she was traumatized because the movie starts with the murder scene,” Gayheart, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at the movie’s 25th anniversary celebration in West Hollywood earlier this month. “So, we waited about five years and let her watch it again and she loved it.”

In the cult classic, Gayheart played mean girl Julie “Jules” Freeman who, along with two friends Courtney Shayne (Rose McGowan) and Marcie “Foxy” Fox (Julie Benz), murder the fourth member, Liz Purr (Charlotte Ayanna), of their “Flawless Four” clique.

Gayheart, who attended the event with Billie, asked if the teen enjoyed the movie.

“I loved seeing my mom as the mean girl,” she told Us.

Gayheart shares Billie and 12-year-old daughter Georgia with estranged husband Eric Dane.

“They are making it easy on me so far,” she told E! News about the girls, who are gearing up for those adolescent years, in a recent interview. “But I should knock on some wood.”

She joked, “Do we have any wood anywhere?”

When talking about Billie specifically, Gayheart discussed her teenager’s forthcoming transition when it comes to her schooling.

“She’s a teenager, she’s starting high school next year,” she said. “She’s just a good girl, I have to say.”

Gayheart and Dane got married in 2004 after less than one year together. She filed for divorce from the Grey’s Anatomy star in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She sought spousal support and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughters. Despite their split, the pair have mastered the art of coparenting and have been spotted out together on multiple occasions.

Now that her girls are older, Gayheart is looking forward to the next chapter of her own career.

“I took a decade off from working to be home with my kids. They’re like, ‘But what do you do, mom?’ And I’m like, ‘OK, I need to show them what I do,’” she told E! News. “I need to work so that they get that they need to work, and that women have to get out there and carve out a career and, like, go after it.”

With Reporting by Mariel Turner