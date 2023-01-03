Eric Dane and Ex Rebecca Gayheart Spotted Holding Hands on Family Vacation

Back on? Eric Dane and estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart were spotted getting cozy during a family getaway to kick off the new year.

The former couple, who announced their split in 2018, were photographed holding hands on Sunday, January 1, as they got off a boat in Cabo San Lucas. Gayheart, 51, was seen leading the Euphoria star, 50, by his hand from the dock, according to photos published by the Daily Mail two days later.

Dane wore a white, long-sleeved shirt and green and white trunks while his estranged spouse donned a floral-printed dress over her bathing suit. Once off the vessel, the pair walked hand-in-hand alongside some of their friends.

“First day of 2023 was pretty stellar and the whales 🐳 came to say hi!” Gayheart captioned a social media post on New Year’s Day, revealing that she witnessed whales jumping from the ocean on her family trip to Mexico. “Have a beautiful day friends ❣️.”

The Jawbreaker actress also shared a few videos via her Instagram Story of her and Dane’s two daughters, Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, enjoying the beach vacation.

The Last Ship alum showed off his silly side in a group Instagram photo shared by one of the pair’s travel buddies on Sunday. Dane stuck a muscle man pose while standing behind Gayheart as they posed with their daughters and friends.

Gayheart and Dane’s Mexican getaway comes three months after the two were spotted together at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September 2022.

The former couple are no strangers to traveling as a group — or spending time as a family. In August 2022, Dane and Gayheart turned heads during their European vacation with Billie and Georgia.

“This is us, family vacay 2022,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress captioned an Instagram photo of Dane making a funny face with their daughters while traveling around France. “#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes.”

While the Kentucky native and the Grey’s Anatomy alum have been spending more time together as of 2022, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing following their February 2018 breakup.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the former flames wrote in a statement at the time, after Gayheart filed for divorce. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.” The twosome, who tied the knot in 2004, have yet to finalize their divorce.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018 that it was hard finding her coparenting rhythm with her estranged spouse.

“We’re doing our best. It isn’t easy,” she confessed. “But we are trying and we are committed.”