Coparenting amid quarantine! Rebecca Gayheart revealed she has been taking care of her two kids “pretty much solo” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the pandemic and the social distancing, [it] has been difficult,” the actress, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, June 9, while promoting the Lost in America documentary on youth homelessness. “But they’ve been here with me so that’s been good. [It’s] very consistent that they’ve been in one place.”

The model, who shares daughters Billie, 10, and Georgia, 8, with her estranged husband, Eric Dane, is making sure to prioritize her mental health while hanging at home with her brood. “My kids and I were [recently] bickering and I was screaming at them,” Gayheart told Us. “I was like, ‘Why am I doing this? This is ridiculous.’”

When the Kentucky native has “super challenging” days with her children, she will “pull the plug” and find “something [else for them] to do.” The Chrysalis Foudnation activist explained to Us, “[The other day], we ended up at the Marina … and it was exactly what we needed. We needed a day to do something different, be outside, take our masks off and play music.”

Gayheart also makes an effort to “spend a lot of time” talking to Billie and Georgia about homelessness and regularly takes them to give away their leftover food.

“They’re like, ‘Why wouldn’t someone help them? You’re supposed to help people in need,’” the Broadway star told Us. “It’s complicated. It’s very hard to get children to understand because it is a very complicated issue. No one has a perfect solution, but I always say it starts at home.”

In addition to encouraging parents to talk to their kids about homeless, Gayheart wants people to “keep an open mind themselves.” She said of Lost in America, out on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, FandangoNOW, VUDU and more: “What I like about the film is it does make it personal and it does bring it home to a parent. You really sit down and think about your own kids ending up on the streets and what that must be like for a child is heartbreaking.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe