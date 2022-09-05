Family fun day! Estranged couple Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane reunited for a trip to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their daughters.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 49, and the former model, 51, were photographed enjoying a day at the California event on Sunday, September 4, with their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10. The Euphoria star was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and athletic shorts, while his estranged wife opted for a white sundress and straw hat.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran shared a few videos from the event via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 5. In one clip, Georgia waited in line for a ride with a pal, and in another, Gayheart and Dane wandered the midway with friends.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress filed for divorce from the Last Ship alum in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She also requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their daughters at the time.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the couple wrote in a joint statement announcing their split. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

However, the pair have seemingly maintained an amicable coparenting relationship following their split. Last month, the duo reunited for a family vacation to France, which Gayheart documented via Instagram.

“Refueling to avoid hangry humans,” the Kentucky native captioned an August video that showed her and Dane waiting for their food at a restaurant with their daughters. She also shared a snap of Billie and her dad striking an attitude-filled pose, adding the caption, “Twins.”

Shortly after the duo called it quits, Gayheart exclusively told Us Weekly that coparenting wasn’t always a walk in the park. “We’re doing our best. It isn’t easy,” she said in October 2018. “But we are trying and we are committed.”

The Nip/Tuck alum and the California native tied the knot in October 2004 after less than one year of dating. In June 2011, Dane entered rehab for an addiction to prescription painkillers that he developed following a sports-related injury. He later took a break from his TNT series The Last Ship to focus on his mental health.

“I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me,” the Burlesque actor explained during a July 2017 interview with the Today show. “I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of the family’s chili adventure.