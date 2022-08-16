Rebecca Gayheart Estranged Husband Eric Dane Enjoy Family Vacay Together

Making it work! Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane took a trip to France together — more than four years after the actress filed for divorce.

“This is us, family vacay 2022,” the Scream 2 star, 51, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 15, adding French flag and party hat smiley face emojis as well as the hashtags “#goodtimes” and “#eurodanes.” In the accompanying photo, Gayheart strolled behind the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 49, and their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10.

The Jawbreaker star also posted several snaps from the trip via her Instagram Story. “Twins,” she captioned one photo of Billie and her dad striking an attitude-filled pose. Another picture showed Billie channeling Ariel from The Little Mermaid, relaxing on a rock in the sea. Her mom added the caption: “Billie living her best life.”

Gayheart filed for divorce from the Marley & Me actor in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The Kentucky native also requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their daughters at the time.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

Eight months later, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress exclusively told Us Weekly that coparenting with her estranged husband wasn’t always a walk in the park. “We’re doing our best. It isn’t easy,” she said at the time. “But we are trying and we are committed.” When asked to name the most difficult aspect of coparenting, Gayheart replied: “There are so many things.”

The Burlesque actor and the Nip/Tuck alum tied the knot in October 2004 after less than a year of dating. In June 2011, Dane entered rehab for an addiction to prescription painkillers that he developed after a sports injury. Six years later, the California native took a break from his TNT series The Last Ship to focus on his mental health.

“I took some time off — I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me,” Dane explained during a July 2017 interview with the Today show. “I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about.”

The Valentine’s Day actor, who currently stars on HBO’s Euphoria, went on to say that he started taking an antidepressant that had really helped him. “The depression is gone,” he said. “You’ve got to listen to your body. It’s a very serious thing. Like I said, I felt very conflicted because I couldn’t figure out what I was depressed about. But it’s very real.”

