The cast of The Deb is rallying behind Rebel Wilson amid a lawsuit against the first-time director.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, was sued for defamation last week by the film’s producers after she publicly accused them of engaging in “bad behavior.” In response, they lodged complaints accusing her of being “unprofessional” and a “bully” while taking on her new role behind the camera.

Wilson took to Instagram on Friday, July 12, to address the lawsuit and share a photo of herself with the entire cast and crew of the film.

“It’s not defamation if it’s the TRUTH,” Wilson wrote in the caption. “Let our cool movie play at Toronto [Film Festival] and stop messing about with a rubbish defamation suit against me.”

The stars of The Deb have since showcased their support for Wilson, with actor Max Ostler telling People in a statement on Wednesday, July 17:

“Rebel consistently expressed immense gratitude toward all individuals involved in the project. Noteworthy examples of her appreciation include the personalized caps she presented to each cast member as keepsake gifts, as well as the raffle prizes she distributed during one of the filming nights.”

Ostler stated that the “thoughtful gestures” were unsolicited and “served to highlight her genuine and compassionate character.” He said Wilson “demonstrated a genuine commitment to fostering a welcoming atmosphere” and “made a conscious effort to greet and engage with not only myself but with every individual involved in the project.”

Actor Shane Jacobson also defended Wilson, calling her “incredibly supportive and collaborative on set not only to myself, but also to those around me during filming and at all other times.”

News of issues surrounding the film broke on July 10 when Wilson alleged in an Instagram video post that producers behind The Deb — a musical comedy set in her native Australia — were sabotaging the film’s opportunity to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival as well as threatening not to release it at all.

While addressing her followers, Wilson named Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden and said that she had “discovered” the producers’ “bad behavior” in October 2023 and reported it afterward. Her allegations included “inappropriate behavior towards the lead actress of the film” and “embezzling funds from the film’s budget.” Wilson claimed the producing team behaved with “absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior” toward her for reporting the alleged incidents.

Wilson said The Deb had been chosen to close the Toronto’s film festival in September, a “massive” honor, but claimed her “business partners” had sought to block the screening, saying, “No, the movie can’t premiere.” She added that the setback “is just beyond devastating.”

“I won’t be threatened. I will speak the truth,” Wilson said, adding, “If the movie doesn’t play in Toronto, it’s because of these absolute f–kwits.”

On Friday, July 12, Ghost, Cameron and Holden filed the defamation suit against Wilson in Los Angeles. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, they alleged she’s a “bully who will disregard the interests of others to promote her own” and that she “behaved unprofessionally with employees” and “repeatedly made unauthorized and improper disclosures” about the film.

The trio denied embezzling from the film’s budget and said there was “absolutely no basis in reality” to the allegations that a producer harassed a lead actor. According to the suit, Wilson’s conduct “has caused severe financial, professional and reputational harm to the plaintiffs and jeopardized the success of the film.”

The day after the filing, Wilson denounced the lawsuit in her Instagram Stories, calling it “all sorts of rubbish” and declaring, “The cast & crew are with me and want this movie to premiere at Toronto!”

On Tuesday, July 15, the film festival announced that The Deb would indeed screen on its closing night, Sept. 15. Wilson posted an Instagram update expressing her gratitude to the festival “for the selection of a film so close to my heart, a film I’ve fought to make as a first time female director.”