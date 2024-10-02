Reese Witherspoon is adding published author of a novel to her resume.

“I’m beyond excited to share that I’m co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling author, @harlancoben!” Witherspoon, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 2 in a joint post with Harlan Coben. “As a massive fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I’m either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both ?? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤗. I honestly can’t wait for you all to read it! Pre-order now at the link in my bio. ✨.”

Coben, 62, commented on the upload, “Here we go, partner!! 😍❤️.”

Alongside the announcement, Witherspoon shared a sweet selfie with Coben. In the next slide, a picture of a book cover was shown, indicating that the novel would be published in fall 2025. The preorder link for the book did not reveal a title but noted that the novel is 352 pages and distributed by Grand Central Publishing.

Coben, for his part, has written over 30 novels, with several of his books being adapted for film and television. Fool Me Once dropped on Netflix earlier this year, starring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar and more.

“To say I am a fan of Harlan’s body of work is a massive understatement,” Witherspoon said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as coauthor is a dream becoming a reality. Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can’t wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining.”

Coben threw the praise right back at Witherspoon. “I’ve been a huge Reese Witherspoon fan for years,” Coben said in a statement. “Be it acting, producing, creating and even book-club selecting, Reese’s instincts about storytelling across all media are unrivaled. Once we began discussing her idea, there was no turning back. Collaborating with Reese has been a pure joy and so creatively rewarding. I could not be more excited about putting this novel out into the world.”

Witherspoon is well-versed in the literary industry. Her brand Hello Sunshine launched Reese’s Book Club in 2017. Several of Witherspoon’s selections went on to receive screen adaptations, including Daisy Jones & The Six and Little Fires Everywhere.