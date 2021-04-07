Rege-Jean Page Plays Coy About James Bond Rumors After Bridgerton Exit

From Duke of Hastings to 007? Regé-Jean Page might have his next superstar role lined up after confirming his surprising departure from Bridgerton — but he’s keeping his lips sealed on the details.

The 31-year-old actor spoke to The Mirror about his post-Bridgerton future on Tuesday, April 6, and addressed rumors that he’s been tapped to play James Bond once Daniel Craig retires from playing the character after No Time to Die is released later this year.

“Ah, the ‘B’ word,” Page joked on Tuesday. “I think that if you are British, and you do anything of note that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that. I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed.”

Page conceded that he’s comfortable leaving things up to chance, especially as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause delays in movie and TV production. “I think the concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So, I’ve given up on making them,” he told the outlet.

Fans began eyeing the For the People alum as the perfect successor for Craig, 53, in January. “I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones,” Page said of the speculation during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time. “So, I am pleased as far as that goes.”

Page was catapulted into the spotlight after Bridgerton‘s December 2020 debut — but viewers won’t be seeing the heartthrob on the Shondaland series’ upcoming second season. Netflix announced on Friday, April 2, that it was time to “bid adieu” to the actor, who portrayed Simon Bassett, the love interest of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Page confirmed the news via social media the same day.

“Pleasure and a privilege!” he tweeted. “An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

While fans were floored by the casting change, Page admitted that saying goodbye to the period drama after “a one-season arc” was always part of the plan.

“One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes,” he told Variety on Friday. “They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby. … I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”