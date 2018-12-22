They made staying up late worth it! 2018 was a great year for late-night television and Us Weekly is taking a look back at some of the funniest — and most touching — moments.

From James Corden shedding a few tears during a “Carpool Karaoke” segent with special guest Paul McCartney, to John Stamos’ baby boy, Billy, making his TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and even Jimmy Fallon hilariously playing the BFF game with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, there was no shortage of entertainment.

Watch the video above to relive all of the best moments.

