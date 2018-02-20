The drama is never dull with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Following their ill-fated dinner with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley tried talking to Lisa Vanderpump about it. Dorit said she was very shocked that Lisa had just upped and left. Their conversation was a non-event, as Dorit didn’t really come clean about exactly what she’d said about Vanderpump after she’d left, but Dorit felt better after their chat so … success? Meanwhile, Erika Girardi was nervous about her forthcoming book and Lisa Rinna was busy managing her daughters’ modeling careers.

The Calm Before the Storm

Later, Kyle reported to Lisa that Dorit had said Vanderpump was jealous, insecure, and needy. “That really hurts my feelings,” Vanderpump said. Kyle insisted she had to confront Dorit and of course Vanderpump thought that was a great idea – even though they were all getting together to celebrate Dorit’s magazine cover.

The actual party went off without a hitch, and at post-party drinks, Erika told Teddi Mellencamp she could see up her skirt, demonstrating the proper way to handle a situation like that (Dorit, that was for you). They all toasted to Dorit’s cover and agreed to just get drunk.

The Storm

That’s when Kyle confronted Dorit. “I feel f—ked over,” Kyle suddenly shouted. The group disbanded and Vanderpump asked Erika directly — based on what she’d heard Dorit say — if she’d be hurt if Dorit had said those things about her. Erika avoided answering, but it was clear she would.

They all got into a giant bus to go back to the hotel together, and Kyle broke down in tears because Vanderpump hadn’t backed her up with Dorit. “You don’t appreciate me,” Kyle yelled at her. Teddi was comforting Kyle when Vanderpump wandered over to try to either make up or fight more. It was unclear which. Vanderpump ended up leaving in tears.

