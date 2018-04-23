The drama is just getting started. Part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion kicks off on Tuesday, April 24, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek of a battle between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

During a trip to Teddi Mellencamp‘s beach house during the season, Kyle told the group she was annoyed that Erika Girardi had left early instead of sleeping over. Dorit, in turn, told Erika what Kyle had said. During the reunion, Dorit brought it up … again.

“At the beach house, Kyle, I was sitting with Erika alone and I was uncomfortable because there were conversations that ensued the night before,” Dorit, 41, explained. “I didn’t come to her and say, ‘Kyle had this reaction,’ and soon and so forth. I didn’t.”

Kyle, 49, responded by telling Dorit she created drama for no reason and “made a mountain out of a mole hill.”

The argument then turned into who remembered the conversation correctly. “That is what happened, Kyle. You did have a very strong reaction,” Dorit stated.

“My reaction was shown on camera … it wasn’t huge,” Kyle responded.

“No, no, no. You had a very strong reaction when the cameras went down,” Dorit answered.

“You’re exaggerating, Dorit. You remember things in a way no one else remembers it,” Kyle fired back.

During the reunion, Erika will also tell her side of the story and reveals to the group that she has never actually lost her temper fully. While audiences have seen her get heated, she actually has much deeper anger that she holds in.

The game of she-said, she-said continues during part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Bravo Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!