What happens in Vegas … may not stay in Vegas. Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna may be on vacation together on the Tuesday, December 26, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean they’re getting along!

“I don’t want to rehash the past,” Lisa tells Dorit in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. However, Dorit seems to want to do just that. “I don’t want to feel like I am endangered,” she tells Lisa. “Your words and your actions are so low that they can really affect people’s lives.”

Those words she’s referring to happened last season when Lisa casually asked Dorit if people were using cocaine in her bathroom. It became a huge discussion and naturally caused Dorit to freak out. However, Lisa avoids that topic altogether.

“Your husband has said some pretty strong things about me, you know. You have to think about that. You don’t want me to have to rehash it,” she says to Dorit before naming specific things PK has called her. “‘Certifiable’? A drug addict? ‘Schizophrenic’?”

PK did, in fact, say all of those things, as shown in a montage during the clip above, but Dorit denies he said any of them.

Ultimately, Lisa admits that they both have said things that were out of line and she’s taking credit for her part. Dorit though, can’t do that. “Why isn’t she taking responsibility? Right now it’s about Dorit and Dorit’s feelings and I’m letting her have them, but she’s gonna have to learn to take responsibility for her part in things and I don’t know if she’s quite there yet,” Lisa says to the camera.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

