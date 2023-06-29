Taylor Armstrong got candid about her view on love — and made a rare comment about her dating history.

During an episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, which aired on Wednesday, June 28, the reality star, 52, revealed that she identifies as bisexual.

“Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual probably just because of stereotypes,” she shared with the cameras. “I mean it’s not something I broadcast, but I’m open to all people who have great souls that you can love.”

Taylor also revealed she dated a woman for five years before her first marriage to Russell Armstrong. “Hell, I know marriages that don’t last that long,” she quipped.

The TV personality made her Bravo debut as a series regular on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2010 to 2013 before making guest appearances throughout the years. During her time on RHOBH, viewers saw the ups and downs in Taylor’s marriage to Russell. In July 2011, Taylor filed for divorce, citing physical and verbal abuse. One month later, Russell died by suicide.

The Hiding from Reality author, who shared 17-year-old daughter Kennedy with Russell, later moved on with now-husband John Bluher. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and Taylor has since praised John, 64, for changing her view on marriage.

“That’s why I believe I’m married now because I would’ve never trusted anyone again [after my first marriage,” Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022 about comparing her marriages. “After all the lies that were built in my previous relationship, having someone that just stood by me — even though we couldn’t stand each other for a while — it was the reason that I trust him so much, and we became best friends.”

Taylor was initially unsure about dating again after her split from Russell.

“I just felt so betrayed,” she told Us. “I think if it wouldn’t have been someone that I trust so much because of everything I went through, I don’t think I would’ve ever been in a relationship again.”

At the time, Taylor noted that her time at Bravo previously affected her hopes for her dating life. “When your life plays out on television, I don’t know how you meet someone that you’ve never been with before and just assume that they’re not going to have so many preconceived thoughts about who you are,” she added.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.