Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson both had procedures done on the Monday, November 5, episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the costars had very different post-op experiences.

“In a perfect world, would I like to have my partner waiting for me when I get out of surgery, putting his arm around me, saying ‘I’m going to take care of you and everything’s going to be OK?’ Absolutely,” Shannon confessed in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode.

Shannon and her estranged husband of 17 years, David Beador, announced their split in October 2017, two years after the couple publicly revealed he had an affair. Their tumultuous divorce has been documented on season 13 of RHOC.

“But you know what, I have a driver, and Sophie and the kids are waiting for me when I get home,” Shannon, who shares three daughters with David, added in the clip. “And that’s all I can ask for.”

Vicki, meanwhile, was greeted by her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, after her surgery. The Coto Insurance founder was still out of it after her procedure, asking her beau repeatedly if she looks pretty.

“Do you love me? … Am I pretty?” Vicki says in the clip before confessing she has “no panties on right now.”

Vicki opened up exclusively to Us in July about her decision to go under the knife for a facelift and to remove her fillers.

“I had a lot of fillers in my face and I didn’t feel like it was me anymore,” she admitted. “I had too many doctors, too many different times say ‘let’s do this, let’s do that, let’s fill here, let’s do Voluma, let’s do Sculptra,’ and by the time I was done I looked in the mirror and was like COMMA ‘I don’t even look like myself.’”

The self-proclaimed OG of the O.C. also revealed that she promised Steve she would not have any more plastic surgery.

“I said to him the other day, ‘My boobies are a little bit lower. I want them higher up here.’ He goes, ‘You promised me you wouldn’t do anything else,’” she previously told Us. “No, for right now I’m at peace.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!