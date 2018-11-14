That’s one way to let loose! The women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are changing things up. During the Wednesday, November 14, episode, Dolores Catania throws a “Hatchet Throwing” party for the ladies to let out some aggression.

Before everyone arrives, Dolores, 47, gets a lesson from an instructor, who asks her if she’s ever thrown an axe before. “I’ve thrown things at men only,” she responds. When she tries again but doesn’t have enough oomph, the instructor tells her to “put a little more ass into it!”

Jennifer Aydin is the first to arrive, bringing a plate of snacks. Melissa Gorga shows up next, carrying a fruit plate and looking seriously baffled.

“Where the hell are we?” she asks. However, she doesn’t need much convincing.

“Something tells me you’re gonna be good at this,” Dolores tells her. “Make believe you’re mad at Joe and you’re gonna be throwing something at Joe.”

Melissa, 39, answers, “Oh this is gonna be so easy!”

Later, Margaret Josephs arrives wearing a fur vest and carrying a bottle of wine. She’s ready to throw some hatchets!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

