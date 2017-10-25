Can’t they have their cake and throw it too? On the Wednesday, October 25, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania were still at odds with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga over cake-gate. (ICYMI, Siggy had a birthday cake made for Melissa on the premiere of RHONJ, but when a drunken dinner got a little out of control the cake had gone flying across the restaurant and landed on the floor.)

Smashed baked goods aside, however, Teresa was having a tough time managing all of her responsibilities. “With Joe gone, I’m essentially a single mom,” Teresa sighed – and while her husband was behind bars, her father had recently moved in with her (following the death of her mother). In other words, Teresa did legitimately have a lot on her plate.

Soggy Siggy Strikes Again

Though she was still battling with Melissa and Teresa, Siggy and Margaret Josephs had somewhat made up, as Siggy reported to Dolores. “I don’t trust her,” Dolores quipped in response. Siggy then confessed that Margaret had also said that Dolores was a “yes person” who told Siggy whatever she wanted to hear. Dolores didn’t like that so much.

Back at home, Siggy struggled to connect with her son. “Every little thing I do, I feel like, annoys you,” she said. That’s when she started to cry. Later, Siggy complained to Dolores about Joshua not wanting to talk her and Dolores told her to get over it. That didn’t seem to register, but it probably wasn’t terrible advice.

In another part of town, Melissa and Joe Gorga had dinner with Margaret and her husband. As they sipped wine, Margaret reported that she and Siggy had cleared the air – though she added that Siggy had cried (again). Margaret also revealed that Siggy had told her she was getting some type of hormones shot into her butt to help deal with menopause (that isn’t exactly what she said, but it’s what she implied) and Joe said that when Melissa needed hormone shots in her butt, he was going to shoot himself. Charming.

That Time Joe Gorga Bought a Restaurant and Forgot to Tell His Wife

Melissa was not pleased when she found out that her husband had purchased a restaurant without telling her. She went over to download with Teresa, only to find out that Teresa had known all along that this was happening. Melissa was very nervous about working with family (which wasn’t unreasonable, considering the Giudice’s track record with … umm … record-keeping).

The next day, Melissa, Teresa, and Danielle Staub met up for lunch. Danielle arrived guns blazing to talk about Siggy – though she claimed in a voiceover that this was the last thing she wanted to do. (Right.) The conversation quickly moved from Siggy to Teresa’s plans to take she and Joe’s kids on a vacation, which somehow prompted Melissa to tell her sister-in-law that she needed to be “a little bit more strict” with them. “I’m pissed,” Teresa said in a voiceover. “I’m doing this all on my own so give me a f–king break.”

All in the Family

Joe thought this would be a great opportunity to build some family bonds. Melissa begrudgingly agreed to join Joe and Teresa for a meeting, but she arrived 45 minutes late. Teresa, still irked about Melissa’s comment about her parenting, took her to task for not showing up on time and then predicted that Melissa would only show up at the restaurant on Friday and Saturday nights to get drunk.

“I can’t even get through a meeting without them arguing and bickering,” Joe whined to the camera. (Really? He couldn’t see this coming?) Melissa kept arguing that she couldn’t be more committed to the restaurant because she already had her own business to run. Joe announced that whatever he said would be the final word and the two women weren’t allowed to fight. Good luck with that.

Cake-Gate, Part Two

Siggy was still upset that Melissa hadn’t apologized for throwing the cake across the room during their dinner the other night. Melissa was still upset that Siggy hadn’t apologized for the things she said after the cake was thrown. Still, Siggy had invited Melissa to the party and Melissa had accepted. As the party got into full swing, Melissa, Siggy, and Dolores cleared the air. Each thought the other should say sorry. “In a million years I wouldn’t take a beautiful cake like that and throw it across the floor,” Siggy argued. Melissa then offered to buy Siggy a cake if she agreed to stop talking about it. Instead, Siggy turned to the room full of party guests.

“I want everybody to shut up!” Siggy shouted. She then took an unofficial poll about whether the guests thought it was rude to throw a birthday cake across the restaurant. Most guests did. Melissa was pretty horrified. Siggy then threw herself on the floor for dramatic emphasis.

Teresa vs. Dolores

While that was happening, Danielle and Teresa were en route to the party together. Danielle used their alone time to tell Teresa that Dolores had said Teresa only cared about money and had warned her to “be careful” when it came to Teresa. “I’m shocked. I’m pissed off,” Teresa said. “I can’t wait to say something to her.”

Upon arrival, however, Teresa had other things to handle as she came to Melissa’s defense about cake-gate. Once things were already heated between Teresa and Dolores, Danielle accused Dolores of saying Teresa only cared about money. Dolores called Danielle a liar, a “crazy person,” and a“starving, hungry bitch.” She then warned Teresa to sleep with one eye open.

To the camera, Teresa admitted she was torn and didn’t know who to believe. In the moment, she went to talk with Danielle, who was in tears and decided to leave. Teresa and Melissa left with her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

