KJ Apa is giving fans what they want in 2019! The Riverdale star posed with an adorable little pup on Wednesday, January 2, and fans — and his costars — couldn’t help but gush over the pic.

“My tiny son,” Apa, 21, captioned the Instagram photo in which he stands shirtless with the Chihuahua cuddled up against his bare chest.

“I wanna be that Chihuahua,” one commenter wrote, with many others sharing a similar sentiment. “Are u a magnet? Bc baby i’m attracted to u,” another added, referring to the refrigerator full of magnets behind him.

Apa’s castmates from the hit CW show, including Marisol Nichols, Vanessa Morgan, Martin Cummins and Mark Consuelos, also took to the comments section to get in on the fun.

“Adorable!!!” Nichols, 45, wrote. Cummins, 49, joked: “Wow, you guys have the same eyes.”

Consuelos, 47, for his part, simply added, “Fridge magnets.” While Morgan, 26, said that her own Chihuahua was jealous. “@yoshilovestacos is mad,” she wrote.

Apa is no stranger to sharing his adoration for animals on social media. In December, the New Zealand-born actor added a photo to Instagram of himself snuggled up with a furry little dog on a couch and gazing into the four-legged friend’s eyes. “The love affair continues,” he captioned it.

Earlier that month, the A Dog’s Purpose star gushed over helping out the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“So stoked about this opportunity to partner with @bumble and support the ASPCA this holiday season. Download the app and match with me for your chance to join me in volunteering at an ASPCA partner in L.A,” Apa captioned a pic of himself hugging a panting Husky. “All proceeds go towards ASPCA. Get amongst it. Be sure to check out Bumble’s new filter options to meet and connect with other animal lovers in your area! #BumblePartner.”

