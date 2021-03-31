Aliens, mothmen and more! Riverdale has completely shifted gears over the years — so much so that the cast isn’t even sure what’s happening next.

“I’m so curious to see where that’s headed,” Camila Mendes told Us Weekly exclusively about the alien story line on Monday, March 30, while promoting her partnership with Secret. “Unfortunately, [creator] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] doesn’t tell us much. We’re on the edge of our seats just as much as the audience is.”

The series jumped seven years into the future during season 5 and now takes place in 2021, allowing the actors to play closer to their own ages. For Mendes, 26, it’s been especially exciting to see Veronica Lodge grow.

“Well, Veronica still says Daddy as an adult, but I think there’s a lot that’s changed. I think Veronica feels way more assertive, which I never thought was possible because she already was so assertive as a teenager,” the Dangerous Lies actress told Us. “She’s a boss — that’s how I describe her. She’s a powerhouse woman.”

Plus, even though high school is over, the drama is nowhere near subsided. “Our show will always have drama and you know, we all work at the school, so inevitably there’s going to be drama through that as well. Riverdale High will never die,” she joked.

The CW hit has already been renewed for a sixth season, but Mendes does wonder about how the show will eventually wrap.

“I could see it ending in so many ways, but I really hope that wherever she is, that she is happy. That’s all I can hope,” the Palm Springs actress said. “I just want Veronica to always be that strong, happy woman that she is.”

The Virginia native also opened up to Us about her partnership with Secret deodorant and shared the tip she tells all her friends.

“I always recommend wearing deodorant at night, which is something I learned from Secret. I was on set shooting my campaign and one of the girls told me that. I was like, ‘Really?'” she shared with Us. “So, I started doing it and now I can’t go to bed without it. It works better that way, and most of the time I don’t even need to reapply it in the morning. I will if I have a long day on set ahead of me or if I’m heading to a workout or something that’s a little bit more strenuous than normal, but otherwise putting it on at night, I’m sort of taken care of for the rest of the day!”

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper