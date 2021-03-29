Friendly Exes! Inside the ‘Riverdale’ Cast’s Hiking Trip

Call it the healing power of nature! The Riverdale cast took a hike together amid filming in Vancouver, and two sets of ex-couples were in the mix of those enjoying the spring air.

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the hit CW series, shared a series of photos via Instagram from the cast’s day out on Sunday, March 28.

“Good day :’)” the Palm Springs actress, 26, captioned the slideshow, which showed her fellow cast-members — including ex-boyfriend Charles Melton — goofing off in the foliage.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who officially broke up in May 2020 after dating off and on for almost three years, were also in attendance.

Though they seem to be on good terms, the Swimming Lessons author, 24, said her breakup with the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 28, was difficult.

“I couldn’t see the light. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m dying,’” she told Refinery29 in August 2020. “The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life. … My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’”

Sprouse also shared some insight into their relationship at the time, though his post was more about the takeaways from his time with the Hustlers actress than their breakup.

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he wrote via Instagram. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Work obligations and a close cast likely made coexisting easier for the pair. The same could be said for Mendes and Melton, 30, who began dating in October 2018 and split about a year later.

More recently, Mendes was tied to photographer Grayson Vaughn. E! News reported the couple broke up on Friday, March 26, just days before Mendes spent the weekend out and about with her ex.

The hike wasn’t just a double ex reunion, however. Riverdale cast members including KJ Apa (whose girlfriend Clara Berry joined in on the fun), Drew Ray Tanner and Sommer Carbuccia — as well as Mendes’ friend Mesh Gutierrez and three cute dogs — enjoyed the scenery as well.

