Riverdale fans are not happy with Charles Melton after screenshots of his alleged tweets mocking people’s appearances went viral — and now the 27-year-old actor is apologizing for his remarks.

“I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt,” Melton, who replaced Ross Butler as Reggie Mantle on season 2 of the hit CW series, said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 19. “What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior. I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable.”

According to screenshots shared on Twitter, Melton allegedly tweeted, “Fat chicks need to understand that wear yoga pants is a privilege, not a right” back in 2012.

Other alleged tweets, according to the screenshots, read “Headed to the gym. Word of wisdom for the day…if your fat…don’t look in the mirror” and “I find it hilarious when fat people say they need to start eating right. When they have already mastered the art of chewing and swallowing :D.”

Melton’s alleged controversial tweets were posted in 2012, two years before he landed his first acting gig as a minor character in a 2014 episode of Glee, and five years before he joined the cast of Riverdale in 2017. Melton’s Twitter account has gone private since the scandal, but fans of the drama have reposted his alleged comments on social media.

“These fat shaming tweets from Charles Melton make me sick,” one fan wrote on Twitter alongside a series of screenshots.

“Charles Melton disgusts me,” another user tweeted. “I’ve struggled with my body my whole life, and never feeling comfortable with my weight. and just seeing someone I used to support say such awful things so carelessly, not only makes me furious but it makes me feel even more self conscious.”

Other users fan defended Melton, including one fan who tweeted, “okay i’m really irrelevant but i don’t understand why everyone is freaking out about charles melton? like yeah, he said some f—ked up s—t and it’s completely ridiculous but. it was in 2012. it was six years ago. stop making drama where it doesn’t have to be.”

It was announced in May that Melton, along with castmate Vanessa Morgan, had been promoted to series regulars ahead of season 3. Riverdale is expected to return to The CW in the fall.

