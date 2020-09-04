Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Goes Instagram Official With Grayson Vaughan

Love is in the air! Camila Mendes confirmed her romance with Grayson Vaughan in a sweet photo that marked their Instagram debut.

The Riverdale star, 26, shared a snapshot on Thursday, September 3, that showed Mendes with her arms wrapped around Vaughan, 28, as they stood in front of a private jet.

“That long distance kind of love,” the Virginia native captioned the post of her new beau.

The duo’s public declaration of affection received plenty of support from some of their celebrity pals. Riverdale costar Madelaine Petsch commented, “I’m not crying!!!! You are!!!!” while Lana Condor simply wrote, “Vibesss.” 13 Reasons Why alums Katherine Langford replied, “Happy for you,” while Tommy Dorfman added, “FINALLY PUBLIC.”

The couple were first spotted together in February during Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Months later, the pair were photographed running errands together in May.

Vaughan is already bonding with Mendes’ Riverdale castmates. The professional photographer recently snapped photos of the actress’ costar KJ Apa.

Mendes previously dated another Riverdale costar, Charles Melton. She confirmed their relationship in October 2018 via Instagram with a pic of the pair hugging as she gave the actor, 29, a kiss. The former couple split in late 2019.

The Perfect Date star explained to L.A. Confidential in March 2019 that she prefers not to discuss her romantic relationships.

“In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context,” she said at the time. “It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.”

Mendes and Melton aren’t the only Riverdale costars to call it quits on their offscreen romance. Us Weekly confirmed in May that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had split after dating on and off for nearly three years. Reinhart, 23, detailed the painful aftermath of her breakup in August.

“It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” she told Refinery29. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”