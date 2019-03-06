She has her reasons! Camila Mendes briefly explained in a new interview why she isn’t keen on discussing her relationship with Riverdale costar and real life boyfriend, Charles Melton.

“In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context,” the The New Romantic star, 24, told L.A. Confidential earlier this month when asked about her beau. “It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.”

Though Mendes didn’t elaborate on things, she did gush to the magazine that working with Melton, 28, is “great.”

The Virginia native confirmed her relationship with Melton in a sweet Instagram post in October 2018. Alongside a picture of the duo hugging, with the actor planting a kiss on Mendes, she simply wrote, “mine.”

The following month, Mendes slammed an Instagram commenter who said she “looked happier” with her ex boyfriend Victor Houston. (The former couple split from in August 2018 after two months of dating.)

“I still feel silly responding to this but I also feel the impulse to tell you that you’re wrong. I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life,” she replied in the comments section. “It’s absurd to tell me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about.”

More recently, the Sun Is Also a Star actor showed his adoration for Mendes on Valentine’s Day. Melton posted an Instagram picture that showed a tattoo of her name on his chest, however, it’s unclear if the ink was real or just temporary.

Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and Melton (Reggie Mantle) aren’t the only couple that formed on the set of the hit CW series. Castmates Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) were first linked in July 2017 during season 1 of the series.

