Defending her man! Camila Mendes shut down a hater who criticized her relationship with Riverdale costar Charles Melton.

“Sorry but I have to post it. Cami looked happier with Victor [Houston],” a Mendes fan page wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 2, alongside side-by-side photos of the 24-year-old actress with Melton, 27, and Houston, who she split from in August after two months of dating.

Mendes didn’t shy away from slamming the post and standing up for her romance with Melton, who she started dating in October. “I still feel silly responding to this but I also feel the impulse to tell you that you’re wrong. I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life,” she replied in the comments on Friday. “It’s absurd to tell me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about.”

The CW star also explained why the photo of her and Melton may seem less exciting than the one of her and Houston. “Charles and I were on our way to shoot a self tape, which he helped me with all day. Literally stopped everything he was doing to help me tape the perfect audition,” she noted. “I was running the lines in my head without even knowing there was a pap taking photos of us.”

Meanwhile, in the other snapshot, “Victor and I were at Comic Con, walking toward a huge line of fans, knowing there were cameras pointed at us,” Mendes wrote. “See the difference? I hope you’re young, because that seems to be the only justification for this kind of immaturity.”

Mendes confirmed her relationship with Melton with a photo of the couple embracing via Instagram in October, two months after her breakup from Houston. “Mine,” she wrote.

