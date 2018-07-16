Camila Mendes seemed to be in a beautiful mood at Beautycon on Saturday, July 14. The 24-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly she’s “very happy” — happy because she was there to promote body positivity alongside costar Madelaine Petsch, happy because she’s filming the third season of the CW hit Riverdale, and especially happy because her new relationship with boyfriend Victor Houston is going well.

Her beau is actually an old friend, and their relationship has Mendes on cloud nine. “We went to neighboring high schools in Florida,” she revealed. “It’s going well, yeah. I’m very happy.”

veronica lodge or wednesday addams 🤔 A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

She was also happy about her moment in the spotlight there at the Los Angeles Convention Center — because she was going to spotlight an important issue. “I’m here to do a panel with Madelaine to talk about beauty and body positivity and anything else that comes up,” she told Us. “I love talking about it, and it’s something really important to me.”

Mendes carved out time for the event in what must be a hectic Riverdale season 3 filming schedule. “It’s going so great,” she said of getting back to work. “It feels like we never left. We’re just all so comfortable with each other. We got back into it, and it was just like we had been doing it every day.”

“There really is, more than ever, a really communal vibe this season,” the actress added, explaining that goofing around with her costars is her favorite part of the process. “We have so much fun behind the scenes, so that’s honestly what makes it fun.”

And speaking of lightheartedness, Mendes said the season 3 premiere isn’t as dark and gloomy as previous installments. “We come in strong, and it’s actually a really fun episode,” she teased. “There are a lot of happy moments. And sad moments, but you just see the characters in a place they’ve never been before.”

This Teen Choice Award winner kept mum about the plot details of season 3 — not even explaining why KJ Apa was hanging out with the rest of the cast when his character, Archie, is supposed to be in jail — but she did tell Us what she wishes for her character, Veronica: “I hope she conquers the war against her father.”

Riverdale Season 3 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, October 10, at 8 P.M. EST.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!