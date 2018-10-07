They’re Instagram official! Riverdale star Camila Mendes confirmed her relationship with costar Charles Melton on Sunday, October 7, posting a cute photo of the actor giving her a kiss.

“Mine,” the 24-year-old captioned the shot that shows Melton, 27, planting one on her forehead as she smiles and wraps her arms around him. The post has received almost two million likes.

The post comes after several sightings of the pair together, along with plenty of fan speculation, and two months after Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, split with boyfriend Victor Houston.

Commenters were quick to share their excitement about the post, with one writing, “*faint”. So happy. I legit jumped up and down when I saw this post.” Others expressed their disappointment that Mendes wasn’t with KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the CW drama.

In June, Melton, who replaced Ross Butler as Reggie Mantle, found himself in hot water after old tweets in which he fat-shamed women surfaced online. He quickly issued a public apology and Mendes told Access Hollywood that Melton called her to offer her a personal mea culpa. “He was devastated,” she said at the time. “He felt really sorry about it and he called me personally. You know, he said, with everything that I stand for, I’m really sorry. I know Charles, I know he’s not actually a bad person.”

The costar coupling makes the second Riverdale romance — Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, went public with their relationship earlier this year. The pair attended the Met Gala together in May, almost a year after they were first spotted kissing and holding hands at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017.

