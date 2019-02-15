Taking things to the next level? Riverdale star Camila Mendes posted a photo of what appeared to be a new tattoo her boyfriend and costar, Charles Melton, got in her honor.

The New Romantic star, 24, shared a photo to Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 14, of the Sun Is Also a Star actor, 28, pulling his button-down shirt down to reveal the word “Cami” inked across his chest.

It’s unclear if the artwork is the real deal, however: Mendes also shared a photo booth strip of herself snuggled up to her beau at a celebration for Melton’s upcoming film, Bad Boys for Life, meaning the tattoo could’ve been a temporary party favor.

The pair, who shared their first onscreen kiss as Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle on the CW hit’s January 16 episode, confirmed their relationship in October, when Mendes shared a sweet photo of the Kansas native kissing her on the forehead to Instagram.

“Mine,” she captioned the pic.

The Teen Choice Awards winner also stuck up for her beau, who recently starred in Ariana Grande‘s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” music video, in November when a troll commented that she looked happier with ex Victor Houston on side-by-side photos of Mendes with both men.

“I still feel silly responding to this but I also feel the impulse to tell you that you’re wrong,” she responded via Instagram. “I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life. It’s absurd to tell me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about.”

The Perfect Date actress also pointed out the differences in the photos that had been posted. “Charles and I were on our way to shoot a self tape, which he helped me with all day. Literally stopped everything he was doing to help me tape the perfect audition,” she explained. “I was running the lines in my head without even knowing there was a pap taking photos of us. Victor and I were at Comic Con, walking toward a huge line of fans, knowing there were cameras pointed at us. See the difference? I hope you’re young, because that seems to be the only justification for this kind of immaturity.”

Mendes and Houston, who went to neighboring high schools, first sparked dating rumors in June, but called it quits in August 2018.

