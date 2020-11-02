On good terms. The cast of Riverdale got into the Halloween spirit together — including former couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

On Saturday, October 31, Reinhart, 24, and fellow Riverdale costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch took to Instagram to show off their spot-on Powerpuff Girls group costume. Reinhart went as Bubbles, Mendes, 26, dressed as Buttercup and Petsch, also 26, transformed into Blossom.

“You asked … we delivered. Powerpuff Girls 💙❤️💚,” the Hustlers actress captioned her respective post.

Sprouse, for his part, uploaded a solo shot dressed as The Man With the Yellow Hat from Curious George. “Hope this photo helps with your ego death,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 28, wrote alongside his pic.

Though Reinhart and Sprouse did not pose for any pictures together, fellow costar Vanessa Morgan posted pics of the cast hanging out on her Instagram Story. The 28-year-old Canadian actress, who is currently expecting her first child, shared a selfie alongside Reinhart, Mendes and Petsch. Morgan also uploaded a photo of Petsch and Sprouse posing together.

Reinhart and Sprouse were first linked in July 2017 when they were spotted engaging in PDA at San Diego Comic-Con. Two years later, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the then-couple had called it quits.

Reinhart confirmed in September 2019 that they had reconciled their relationship, but in August 2020, they had split for good.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Sprouse wrote via Instagram in August. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Reinhart and Sprouse mainly kept the details of their relationship private. However, after the breakup, the Chemical Hearts actress opened up about her challenging experience moving on from the romance.

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,” she told Refinery29 in August. “’You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’”

Sprouse has recently been linked to model Reiña Silva, whom he was spotted hugging and kissing on the cheek on October 24 while out together in Vancouver, Canada.