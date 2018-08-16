Billy Loomis or FP Jones? Fans of Skeet Ulrich have fallen in love with one of his first roles – the killer in the original Scream, as well as his latest – Jughead’s dad on Riverdale. Ulrich, 48, joined this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast to talk all things Riverdale!

Listen to the full episode above and get the highlights below.

On where Riverdale season 3 picks up:

Archie is going to be on trial. The Serpents are sort of redefining themselves and trying to get their footing to figure out the next steps. There becomes a core mystery to the season that involves parents and children alike. It’s packed full already. We’re three episodes in. That’s definitely quite dramatic.

On FP no longer being the head of the Serpents:

On Jughead’s mom joining the show and where she and FP stand:

As far as I know, we’re still married. I mean I never wore a wedding ring in the show. I did wear a ring here (middle finger) for the first season and part of the second season and then I took it off, but we never really discussed it. My understanding is that they must still be married.

On Alice and FP’s romance:

I think it’s a really cool relationship. It’s very fun. It’s dynamic. It’s intense. There’s chemistry there that’s unique. It’s not just a kid’s show or a teen show. I guess to some extent, I’m not surprised, but to the veracity and volume of it, I’m quite surprised.

On the parents’ secret:

There was something that happened to the adults that is still lingering and still affecting now their kids. That’s a collective past. Individually, obviously little pieces of everybody’s past is starting to be revealed.

Riverdale returns to The CW Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

