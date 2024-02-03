Pow! Rob Riggle has starred in some classic movies, and he already knows which one he would love to revisit if the opportunity presented itself.

In an exclusive interview to promote Miller Lite’s Running of the Beer Ads, the actor, 53, opened up about his previous projects, highlighting his fond memories of working on Step Brothers. “I had the most fun shooting that film,” Riggle tells Us of the 2008 comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. “We improvised so much and everybody was in such a good mood, and we were always making each other laugh.”

“The spirit on that set was so happy and fun,” the Holey Moley host continues. “That would be fun to go back and do that again.”

Loyal fans of Step Brothers — which also starred Mary Steenburgen, Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn — have long hoped for a sequel. In 2017, Ferrell revealed in an interview that he and director Adam McKay had “an idea lined up” but that same year, he also admitted “there are no plans”.

Riggle is keeping busy despite Step Brothers II not being on the horizon, recently wrapping Bat Man with Sean William Scott: “That was a lot of fun because Seann and I did another movie [2014’s Just Before I Go] several years ago, so it was fun to see him again and work with him again.”

He also relaunched the “Riggle’s Picks” podcast, which he put on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the writer’s strike started, I said, ‘You know what, this might be a good time to bring it back,’ so I did,’” he explains. “I really didn’t realize how much I enjoyed it, so getting back into it has been good.”

The Hangover actor says he treats his podcast like “improv” — inspired by his time at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York City — and as if he’s having a conversation with friends. “[We] sit around, I’ll be having a serious conversation, and then when it gets too serious for too long, we’ll do a bit,” he explains. “I’ll make fun of something or they’ll exaggerate something and we’ll blow it out and get some laughs going.”

Riggle also looks forward to picking the brains of those who stop by for an episode, including Travis Kelce and Chris Daughtry — and, hopefully, Patrick Mahomes soon enough. “I have a genuine curiosity for the guests that we bring in,” the Kansas City Chiefs superfan tells Us. “Even if I know them and have a relationship with them, this is my opportunity to maybe ask questions I don’t normally ask or wouldn’t ask on the golf course.”

“I’m having a blast doing it,” he adds.