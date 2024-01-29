Kansas City Chiefs Fan Rob Riggle Talks Travis Kelce Patrick Mahomes

As a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom, Rob Riggle can’t help but be in awe of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The actor, 53 — a self-proclaimed Kansas City Chiefs “diehard” — gushed about the quarterback and tight end while promoting Miller Lite’s Running of the Beer Ads campaign. “I love the whole team [and] I want to make sure I pass out the love properly,” Riggle exclusively told Us Weekly. “But Mahomes and Kelce have been such superstars for so long, ever since this winning [streak] began back in 2018. They’ve been doing it together and it’s been wonderful to watch.”

Riggle is a fan of Mahomes, 28, and Kelce, 34, both on and off the field. “I get to play golf with those guys every now and then, and I really enjoy them,” he shared. “They’re really lighthearted, [have] good sense of humors and are just really fun guys, so I’m proud of them.”

As most NFL fans know, Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has become a hot topic as of late, with many critics complaining about the singer’s appearances becoming a distraction. However, Riggle couldn’t disagree more. “Ultimately, I think it’s a positive thing,” he told Us. “Distractions are distractions are distractions — they’re going to be out there everywhere.”

“These guys are professional athletes. They perform on a stage in front of 80,000 screaming fans every Sunday,” the retired Marine explained. “Professional athletes at that level and in that arena can compartmentalize better than anybody on Earth.”

“I don’t think it’s a distraction,” he continued. “If anything, I think it’s good.”

Besides rooting for his beloved team, Riggle has been keeping busy elsewhere this season. Not only did he wrap up filming Bad Man with Seann William Scott, he recently relaunched Riggle’s Picks after putting the podcast on ice amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and the Step Brothers actor is hoping Mahomes will come by in the near future. “I can’t bother him during the season, especially during the playoffs,” he shared. “I’ll wait until the off season and then I’ll give him a call.”

Riggle also teamed up with Miller Lite for the Running of the Beer Ads campaign, in which 1,000 fans can sign up to receive jerseys with QR codes and become walking advertisements for the company to be scanned on February 11. “They’re not running one big ad, they’re running literally a thousand ads,” he added. “I like the concept — it’s a good time.”