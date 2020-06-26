Holy Moly! Did you know Rob Riggle was in the United States Marine Corps Reserve? Or that Eddie Murphy inspired him to become a comedian and actor? These are just some of the facts that the Holey Moley commentator, 50, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. For more on the funny actor, read on to learn 25 things you didn’t know about him.

1. I’m not the best cook, but I’m good on a grill. Hamburgers and chicken are my specialty.

2. My first job was mowing lawns when I was 11. I made $15 a lawn, which sounds like a lot, but I only had two lawns and they were very large.

3. My first big purchase was a Volkswagen Passat.

4. My flame for comedy and acting was lit after I saw Eddie Murphy in Delirious. I was way too young [when I saw it] and quoted him all day at school the next day.

5. My career icon is Bill Murray. I grew up watching Meatballs, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters.

6. I used to play the trumpet but couldn’t read music. My music career ended after I was caught trying to cheat [on an] exam and was exposed as a fraud!

7. My favorite meal is my mom’s Kentucky Hot Brown, which is turkey with bacon on a bed of toast, loaded with cheese sauce and baked.

8. My favorite album is AC/DC’s Back in Black.

9. I decided to get my pilot’s license after a conversation with my grandfather. That was my gateway into the military.

10. One of my dream costars is Jennifer Aniston.

11. My biggest regret is not learning [a second] language.

12. I love to read self-help books. My all-time favorite is Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends & Influence People.

13. What I remember most about my time at the University of Kansas are the friendships I made and learning to appreciate theater and film on a deeper level.

14. My humanitarian medals from the Marine Corps mean the most to me.

15. My wife [Tiffany] would say my sense of humor is my best quality — I hope.

16. My family and I love to play cards.

17. My favorite things my kids have made are notes to the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus, which I keep on my nightstand.

18. I was a DJ for my high school radio station. I’d speculate on where absent teachers were. I got in big trouble.

19. That behavior did lead me to be voted “Most Humorous” in high school.

20. My favorite moment from The Daily Show was performing for the troops in Iraq in 2007.

21. My favorite skit from Saturday Night Live was when I’d play Leviticus on “Weekend Update.”

22. Tom Brady and Robert De Niro were the nicest to me on SNL. I was starstruck at all times while I was there.

23. I used to play football.

24. My favorite quote is “Great things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” It always motivated me.

25. My favorite charity I work with is Big Slick, which I do every year with Paul Rudd. It benefits a children’s hospital in Kansas City.

Riggle’s mini-golf game show, Holey Moley, airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.