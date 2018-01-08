It’s not easy making it three months in the Bachelor mansion. Robby Hayes almost made it to the very end as the runner-up on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. The Bachelorette alum, 29, sat down with Us Weekly to give season 22’s Bachelor – Arie Luyendyk Jr. ­– and the Bachelor contestants his best advice. Watch the video to see his ultimate Bachelor mansion survival guide!

During Hayes’ season, the house was stocked with every liquor you could think of. “We checked into one of the rooms and the only thing in there was alcohol,” he tells Us. “You open the fridge, there are two bottles of gin, two bottles of whiskey, two bottles of vodka, two bottle of tequila.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, there is less alcohol this season after the sexual misconduct allegations that arose during Hayes’ season of Bachelor in Paradise in June 2017. Afterward, Warner Bros. implemented new rules, including limited alcohol consumption.

The Wilhelmina model warns Arie to be careful when it comes to drinking in the mansion, especially during long nights, such as during rose ceremonies.

He advises: “I knew it was gonna be a long night. If you want to save yourself, wait ‘til midnight to start drinking!”

The LeisureLetics partner also revealed the toughest part of living in the Agoura Hills, California, pad. “The hardest part in the sleeping quarters is the lights because they’re controlled by production,” he tells Us. “Bring an eye mask for sure and maybe some ear plugs.”

For more of his Bachelor mansion survival guide – such as where Hayes used to take naps in the mansion and what the laundry situation is – watch the video above.

