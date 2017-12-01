Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: ‘We Won’t Bring Old Drama’ to ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion

Despite reports of drama and tension between former castmates, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he was absent from the former Jersey Shore cast’s mini reunion on E!’s Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore because of business conflicts.

“I had obligations and business investments I was in the middle of negotiating and finalizing in Los Angeles during the reunion,” Ortiz-Magro tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I did not want to be a part of anything Jersey Shore without MTV.”

Still, the New York City native didn’t tune in when the special aired. “I did not watch, honestly,” he admits. “I was not interested in watching. It was not a reunion – it was a special with a few of our castmates.”

Ortiz-Magro insists that the former cast members —who include Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart”Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – still get along. “We are all good,” he says. “We don’t talk every day, but once we get in the same room, we all go back right where were when we were in our young twenties.”

In July, Cortese told Us exclusively that Ortiz-Magro isn’t included in a group chat with several cast members, which he now tells Us is an intentional way to avoid contact with his ex Giancola. “You know, when all your friends and an ex are on group text, I don’t want to associate,” he explains. “I am a lot more grown up now, so why put myself in positions where everyone is uncomfortable?”

Now, Ortiz-Magro is looking forward to exploring the new chapters of their lives on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “We never disconnected, we just started living our lives. We were young, we needed to grow up,” he says. “We all went on to do different shows and carry on with life. I am excited to go back and see the difference.”

As the cast has matured, viewers shouldn’t expect the tear-filled fights and furniture flipping of the series’ past. “We are all different,” he says. “We won’t bring old drama.”

However, not everything has changed. “GTL will stay in effect, it will always be GTL,” he says of the show’s famous “Gym, tan, laundry” motto. “You cannot have Jersey Shore without GTL.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018.

