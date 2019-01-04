Rosario Dawson Talks ‘Rent Live,’ Hopes Her Daughter Plays Mimi One Day

When Rosario Dawson took on the role of Mimi Marquez in the 2005 film adaptation of Broadway’s Rent, she had big (thigh-high, leopard-print) shoes to fill. Now singer and dancer Tinashe, 25, is trying them on for size: She’ll play the tragic heroine (originally played by Daphne Rubin-Vega onstage) in Fox’s upcoming live musical. The actress, 39, has one piece of advice for the Dancing With the Stars alum: “Have fun with it.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Dawson revealed that she has high hopes that her daughter will one day also play the role! “My daughter has big curly hair; I have fantasies and dreams of her being a Mimi one day,” she told Us of 16-year-old daughter Lola.

She added: “I think it’s just such a right of passage now at this point. … I grew up in an abandoned building in the Lower East Side so that story in particular really resonates with me.”

