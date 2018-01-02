Rose McGowan Lands Five-Part E! Documentary ‘Citizen Rose’

Rose McGowan has landed her own show on E!.

The activist and actress, 44, will show her world through her eyes in a five-part project called Citizen Rose. The special will begin on E! on January 30 with a two-hour documentary, followed by four episodes airing in Spring 2018.

Citizen Rose will give fans the opportunity to see the journey that McGowan has been on — from releasing her memoir, Brave, to standing up to abuse in Hollywood, being one of the first to accuse Harvey Weinstein and start the #MeToo movement.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” she said in the press release. “I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life.”

In October, McGowan revealed that someone close to Weinstein had offered her $1 million in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement. She turned it down and claimed on Twitter that the executive producer had raped her in 1997. At that time, she reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein but learned this year that it didn’t include a confidentiality clause. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Citizen Rose airs on E! on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

