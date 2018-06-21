Roseanne Barr sent her best wishes to her former Roseanne costars after ABC announced on Thursday, June 21, that it has picked up a spinoff with the working title The Conners.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” the 65-year-old actress said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Executive producer Tom Werner reached an agreement with Barr that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff without the star’s further financial or creative involvement. He said in his own statement to Us, “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

As previously reported, the acclaimed reboot of Roseanne was canceled in May after Barr posted a racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. The comedian later apologized.

ABC has officially ordered 10 episodes of The Conners. The spinoff is set to air Tuesdays this fall with returning cast members John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.).

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the five costars said in a statement. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!