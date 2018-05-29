The cast of Roseanne took to social media to react to the news that ABC had canceled the reboot on Tuesday, May 29, after star and cocreator Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet.

In the since-deleted tweet, the 65-year-old actress called Valerie Jarrett, an ex-adviser to former president Barack Obama, an offspring of “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” She later apologized, tweeting that her “joke was in bad taste.” But hours later, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced in a statement, “Roseanne’s Twitter is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel our show.”

See Emma Kenney, Michael Fishman and more cast members’ reactions below.

