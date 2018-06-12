So secretive! Ryan Murphy just dropped his latest hint about season 8 of American Horror Story, and it’s causing many questions. The writer and producer, who is currently working on FX’s Pose, revealed in a new interview that season 8 will be very different than past seasons.

“It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five,” he told Entertainment Weekly, adding the cameos will be massive. “You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat. It’s a very high concept.”

So who will come back? When hearing “fan favorites,” one can’t help but think of Connie Britton or Jessica Lange. Britton was part of only the first season of AHS, Murder House in 2011. Meanwhile, Lange was part of the show for the first four seasons. She did not return for Hotel, Roanoke or Cult.

As for who will definitely be returning, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates will lead the series, and Paulson and Peters will both direct an episode this season. Murphy also confirmed on an FYC panel in April that Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman will return to the series. Joan Collins also joined the cast as one of the character’s grandmother. Additionally, while Cult focused around the presidential election, season 8 will revert back to the original feel of the show.

“It’s not necessarily as real and grounded as the past season. We’re sort of getting back to Asylum and Coven. It’s that tone. That’s the tone of it,” Murphy said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 8, which begins filming this month, will take place in the future – October 2019 to be exact.

Seasons 1 through 6 of American Horror Story is currently streaming on Netflix.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!