Baby, it’s cold outside! But Jenny McCarthy will have Ryan Seacrest to keep her warm on New Year’s Eve. Us Weekly caught up with the hosting duo 24 floors high above Times Square as they got ready for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. From kissing Donnie Wahlberg to their New Year’s resolutions and Mariah Carey’s big return, no topic was off limits – watch our exclusive interview above!

“We do prepare,” Seacrest told Us exclusively on Friday, December 29. “Because there are a lot of technical things that have to happen … but I don’t know I have done anything to prepare for minus five wind chill.”

“You know what, all I did was take a lot of Vitamin C and uh, sleep.” McCarthy, 45, told Us. “Because I knew that I didn’t want to get sick.”

Unfortunately, it seems like Seacrest isn’t off to a great start as he exclusively shares with Us how a mishap at home is helping his body prep for the freezing temps. “My heat broke in my home in New York, so I spent a night without heat. It was so cold, so I’m conditioning myself … by a broken heater,” Seacrest told Us.

The pair also shared their thoughts on Mariah Carey returning to the show exactly one year after her unfortunate live mishap. “Here’s the thing,” the American Idol host told Us exclusively. “Last year wasn’t as planned. We all know that. I give her tremendous credit for saying, ‘I’m coming back. I’m going on the same stage at the exact same moment before the ball drops in front of tens of millions of people.’”

Of course, McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg, will be on hand New Year’s Eve to give his wife of three years a very public smooch. “After he saw me kiss strangers for a few years, he makes sure he’s here,” McCarthy tells Us.

As for their New Year’s resolutions, McCarthy tells Us, “I kind of piggy backed off of Mariah and second chances. When I really thought about how beautiful it was, there was so many people that I said, you know what? I want them to give me a second chance, so I’m going to incorporate that into 2018.”

Seacrest’s resolution was a bit more straightforward with the 43-year-old host telling Us, “I have to stretch every morning, because I am tight. I skipped stretching for so many years so … that’s my pursuit.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air on ABC Sunday, December 31, at 8p.m. EST.

