It’s happening! Ryan Seacrest opened up to Us Weekly about Mariah Carey’s triumphant return to the stage for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, December 31.

“Here’s the thing,” the TV host, 43, told Us exclusively on Friday, December 29, about Grammy winner performing again after some technical difficulties last year. “Last year wasn’t as planned. We all know that. I give her tremendous credit for saying, ‘I’m coming back. I’m going on the same stage at the exact same moment before the ball drops in front of tens of millions of people.’”

Jenny McCarthy is joining the American Idol personality as a cohost for the big night, and the actress, 45, said she is proud of the team for giving the songstress another opportunity. “It’s a wow! I am really grateful that, not only did she say yes, but that we gave her the chance,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s like, how many times would we love a second chance in life? I know I need about 40 of them.”

She added: “So I’m honored that she said yes, and I’m honored to be a part of a show that is doing something so nice.”

Carey addressed last year’s mishap in a press release on December 22, that announced her return to the Times Square stage. “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” a statement from the singer and Dick Clark Productions read. “See you in Times Square!”

During her 2016 performance, Carey began with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne,” but the backing vocal track didn’t match her singing. The singer then transitioned into her 1991 song “Emotions,” but then told the audience that she couldn’t hear the music because of a faulty earpiece.

Carey’s rep gave Us Weekly a statement about her performance at the time: “There was a production issue and technical difficulties. There, unfortunately, was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air on ABC Sunday, December 31, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

