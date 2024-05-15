Ryan Seacrest assured American Idol viewers that Katy Perry will go out with a roar.

The Sunday, May 19 season finale will not only crown a new winner, it will mark the final appearance of Perry, 39, at the judges’ table.

“She’s gonna perform,” Seacrest, 49, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 16. ‘We’re gonna celebrate her all night.”

Perry joined American Idol alongside judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan when the show was revived on ABC in 2018. Both Richie, 74, and Bryan, 47, will remain on the show when it returns for its 23rd season, and its 8th on ABC.

“It’s been a fantastic seven years with her, so sad to see her go,” Seacrest said. “We all know each other very, very well. The judges have such an amazing chemistry.”

Despite the loss of Perry, Seacrest — who has hosted American Idol since its first season in 2002 — has been around long enough not to worry about what comes next.

“The show, through its existence, has always evolved into the next chapter,” he said. “And we’re gonna do it again.”

As for who might take Perry’s highly-coveted spot, Seacrest confirmed “no decision has been made.” However, he did tease, “I know some things, but I value my job too much to screw it up.”

While he kept his lips sealed about a replacement being named, Seacrest said “I can tell you news has to come pretty soon.”

“It’s such an amazing opportunity for us to put someone in that seat because it brings something new,” he continued. “And also for the person — they’re next to Lionel, a legend, and Luke’s antics. It’s not a tough gig, it’s a fun gig.”

While rumors swirl about who will take Perry’s spot, Richie recently expressed hope that the original American Idol winner might return home. After posting a photo with Kelly Clarkson via Instagram in April, Richie pleaded with Clarkson, 42, to join him as a colleague.

“Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there,” Richie told Entertainment Tonight. “Big fan!”

Meanwhile, Perry has advocated for country music star Jelly Roll to take the gig, telling E! News in April, “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

The three-hour American Idol season 22 finale — featuring finalists Abi Carter, Will Moseley and Jack Blocker — airs on ABC Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET.